22-year-old Tyler man killed in 1-vehicle crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Thursday night fatal crash in Smith County.

According to DPS, troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 849, just east of Lindale.

The preliminary investigation shows a pickup was traveling west on FM 849 when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered off the north side of the roadway and into the ditch where the truck struck a tree. The truck came to rest in the ditch facing west.

The driver, Cody West, 22, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Johnson. His body was taken to a Lindale funeral home.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.