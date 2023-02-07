OFFICIALS: About $250K worth of damage reported following Longview tractor business fire

According go the LFD, crews responded to Bagley Tractor & Equipment, located at 3709 S. Eastman Rd. on reports of a fire threatening property.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial building fire that occurred Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the shop area of the building

"Crews were hampered by a locked gate which required forcible entry to gain access into the structure," the LFD said. "Once inside they were able to contain and extinguish the fire. It was estimated the fire did approximately $250,000.00 in damage to the building and equipment.