LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured, including one of the alleged gunmen.

According to the LPD, around 3 a.m., police responded to a home on Ellis Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Neighbors told officers they heard 10-20 shots fired and authorities say they found numerous shell casings outside the home and down Wesch Drive.

The LPD believes there were at least three shooters involved in the incident.

"It appears the incident began over a disagreement about money being owed to someone that had not been repaid," police said in a statement.

Both victims are still being treated at a local hospital.

Around 6:30 a.m., the LPD received a call concerning a third wounded person at the Lotus Lane Apartments. According to witnesses, the man was one of the shooters in the Ellis Avenue shooting from earlier this morning. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he's released into police custody.

“As you can tell, there are lots of moving parts to this investigation and what we have been able to share at this point is preliminary information,” LPD Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth said. “Though we believe there are involved parties still at large, we do not feel there is a threat to public at this time. It appears the involved parties knew each other and this was not a random act.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the LPD (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.