Longview house fires cause about $20,000 in damage

According to the Longview Fire Department, the blazes were on Della Lane, East Melton and Ealine Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after three house fires in Longview caused about $20,000 in damage last Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the East Melton address, where they found light smoke coming from the gable of the roof. Crews extinguished the fire and kept the damage to approximately $6,000, Longview fire said.

The department said the fire was accidental and officials believe it started around the electrical box supporting a ceiling fan. No was injured.

On Ealine Street around 8:30 p.m., crews found the fire in the void space behind a chimney. The homeowners hadn't opened the flute before starting a fire in the fireplace. It caused about $10,000 in damage and was contained to the chimney, according to LFD.

No one was injured in this fire.

On Della Lane at about 10:15 p.m., firefighters found a couch smoldering in a residence's living room. The resident had extinguished the blaze with a garden hose, Longview fire said.