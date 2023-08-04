POLICE: 3 men arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex as park of East Texas trafficking sting operation

TEXARKANA, Texas — Three men have been arrested after allegedly trying to meet an underage for sex.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers posted a fake advertisement on a website know for offering prostitution serves and posted as an underage girl whenever men responded to the ad. Police say the action was in an effort to combat child sexual trafficking in the area.
"Even though the 'girl' told each of them that she talked to that she was underage, each of the three men still wanted to come meet up with her and offered to pay her for sex," police said. "When the guys showed up and knocked, they were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting."
Police arrested the following men:
- Adarius Wills, 33 - Online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct); Delivery of marijuana
- Telvin Wilson, 31, - Online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct)
- James Willis, 37 - Online solicitation of a minor (sexual conduct); Delivery of a controlled substance; Resisting arrest; Evading arrest; Abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return; Possession of a controlled substance
They were booked into the Bi-State Jail.