POLICE: 3 men arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex as park of East Texas trafficking sting operation

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department , officers posted a fake advertisement on a website know for offering prostitution serves and posted as an underage girl whenever men responded to the ad. Police say the action was in an effort to combat child sexual trafficking in the area.

"Even though the 'girl' told each of them that she talked to that she was underage, each of the three men still wanted to come meet up with her and offered to pay her for sex," police said. "When the guys showed up and knocked, they were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting."