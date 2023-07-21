Former East Texas teacher arrested for child sexual assault, child trafficking

"On Wednesday, July 19, NISD learned of information related to the alleged teacher-student relationship and promptly contacted the district’s police department. NISD Police investigated and then involved City of Nacogdoches Police. The teacher had resigned earlier this month before the allegation came to light and is no longer employed by the district. The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the district. Upon learning of this allegation, NISD immediately contacted law enforcement. The district appreciates those who brought the information forward and encourages continued reporting by others when a concern exists regarding the health or safety of our NISD student population."