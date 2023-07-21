Former East Texas teacher arrested for child sexual assault, child trafficking

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A former Nacogdoches ISD teacher has been arrested on multiple alleged sex crimes involving children.
According to Nacogdoches County judicial records, Annaleigh Andrews, 24, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday by the Nacogdoches Police Department on the following charges:
- Improper relationship between an educator and student (three counts)
- Sexual assault of a child (three counts)
- Trafficking child to engage in sexual conduct (three counts)
- Enticing a child (three counts)
According to Nacogdoches ISD, Andrews was a former teacher at McMichael Middle School.
The district released the following statement regarding Andrews' arrest:
"On Wednesday, July 19, NISD learned of information related to the alleged teacher-student relationship and promptly contacted the district’s police department. NISD Police investigated and then involved City of Nacogdoches Police. The teacher had resigned earlier this month before the allegation came to light and is no longer employed by the district. The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the district. Upon learning of this allegation, NISD immediately contacted law enforcement. The district appreciates those who brought the information forward and encourages continued reporting by others when a concern exists regarding the health or safety of our NISD student population."
Andrews is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Her bond has not been set.