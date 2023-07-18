East Texas pastor arrested for indecency with child by sexual contact

Timothy Nall is the pastor at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas pastor has been arrested for a sex crime involving a child.

According to judicial records, Timothy Nall, 68, of Holly Lake Ranch, has been arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of Wood County for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Nall is the pastor at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola.

His bond was set at $50,000.

This is not the first time Nall has faced charges regarding sexual crimes against children.

In June 2013, Nall, who was then the pastor of Farmington Baptist Church in Corinth, Mississippi, was charged with sexual battery against a teen girl, according to WMC-TV. WAPT reports in September 2014 he was indicted for sexual battery and fondling based on allegations he used his finger to penetrate a 6-year-old child.

Nall remains in the Smith County Jail.