PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The family of missing Panola County man Joe Roy McMillian is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to his discovery.

McMillian was last seen Thursday, May 21, on Farm-to-Market Road 1970 in the Clayton area. McMillian is a black man, 79-years-old, 5-foot 11 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is diabetic and showing early signs of dementia.

RELATED: SILVER ALERT issued for missing Panola County man with dementia

A SILVER ALERT alert has been issued in the case.

Read more from CBS919's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.