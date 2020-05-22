PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a Panola County man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

According to the PCSO, officials are searching for 80-year-old Joe Roy McMillian.

McMillian stands 5’11” and weighs 280 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a red short and jeans.

Officials say McMillian was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at 2119 Farm-to-Market Road 1970 in Carthage and was driving a blue 2004 GMC Sierra with a Texas license plate: DMK2975

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the PCSO at 903-693-0333.