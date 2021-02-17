PHOTOS: 62-year-old Bullfrog Marina at Lake O' the Pines sinks

JEFFERSON, Texas — Bullfrog Marina is going down on Lake O' the Pines.
The full-service marina, located at 469 Bullfrog Marina in Jefferson, offers boat slip rentals, non-ethanol fuel, RV spaces, pontoon boat rentals, kayak and peddle boat rentals, and cabin rentals.
According to their website, the marina has been on Lake O' the Pines since 1959.
Formerly known as Marley's Bull Frog Marina, it was purchased in July of 2018 and renamed the Bullfrog Marina.
"While the name may have changed, our new owner strives to maintain the legacy and integrity of this beautiful facility," the website stated.