HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County officials announced a seventh patient has died from COVID-19 complications. The number of confirmed cases also rose to a total of 63.

Among the new cases were an inmate at the Harrison County Jail and an employee at Willoughby Juvenile Center.

There was positive news to come out of the county however. Harrison County officials announced the first six recoveries from COVID-19. There are 50 active cases in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 16, 2 recovery

Angelina County - 33

Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths

Camp County - 6, 1 recovery

Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries

Cherokee County - 10, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 59, 34 recoveries

Harrison County - 63, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths

Henderson County - 22

Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Marion County - 6

Morris County - 5

Nacogdoches County - 111, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths

Panola County - 64, 4 recoveries, 5 deaths

Polk County - 18

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 16, 1 death

Shelby County - 85

Smith County - 131, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths

Titus County - 11

Trinity County - 7

Upshur County - 12

Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death

Wood County - 7

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.