HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County officials announced a seventh patient has died from COVID-19 complications. The number of confirmed cases also rose to a total of 63.
Among the new cases were an inmate at the Harrison County Jail and an employee at Willoughby Juvenile Center.
There was positive news to come out of the county however. Harrison County officials announced the first six recoveries from COVID-19. There are 50 active cases in the county.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 16, 2 recovery
- Angelina County - 33
- Bowie County - 89, 40 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Camp County - 6, 1 recovery
- Cass County - 15, 7 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 59, 34 recoveries
- Harrison County - 63, 6 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Henderson County - 22
- Hopkins County - 4, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 4
- Lamar County - 8
- Marion County - 6
- Morris County - 5
- Nacogdoches County - 111, 20 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Panola County - 64, 4 recoveries, 5 deaths
- Polk County - 18
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 30, 4 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
- Shelby County - 85
- Smith County - 131, 59 recoveries, 3 deaths
- Titus County - 11
- Trinity County - 7
- Upshur County - 12
- Van Zandt County - 13, 1 death
- Wood County - 7
