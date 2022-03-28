x
New Longview Police Department headquarters on track to be complete by year's end

“One of our challenges has been waiting on some material for the roofing to come in... that’s part of our supply chain issue."
Credit: Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo
Interim Police Chief Anthony Boone, left, and Longview Assistant Director of Public Works Kevin Chumbley stand Monday in what will be the chief's office as construction work continues on the Longview Police Department's new headquarters building on South Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Construction of the new Longview Police Department headquarters on South Street across from the existing headquarters is on schedule after being affected by supply chain issues.

Assistant Director of Public Works Kevin Chumbley said the new station’s floors and roof have been decked and that the project is progressing on track to be complete by the end of the year

As part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects. In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the new three-story, 71,300-square-foot police headquarters.

