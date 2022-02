Fifteen local families took home a new pet during the adoption event.

MARSHALL, Texas — Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall celebrated “Twos-Day” this year by working with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center to offer $22 adoptions on Tuesday.

The event, called the Mardi Paws clear the shelter event, was an adoption event with the goal of clearing out all of the adoptable animals from the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

Fifteen local families took home a new pet during the adoption event.