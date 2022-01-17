East Texas animal shelters receiving donations from Betty White Challenge

The social media trend encourages people to adopt a pet or donate $5 to local animal rescues.

TYLER, Texas — Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday Monday, but passed away just weeks shy of that milestone date.

The actress was widely known for her humor and her big heart, with a soft spot for animals.

In honor of Betty White's birthday, a social media challenge has become increasingly popular encouraging people to donate $5 or adopt an animal from a local shelter.

Nicholas Pet Haven is participating in the challenge and as of Monday afternoon, the organization raised more than $2,000 toward the cause.

Veterinarian Dr. Gary Spence with Spence and White Veterinary Hospital says that elderly and special needs pets are often in need of extra love as puppies and kittens often get adopted first.

"There's nothing more rewarding than adopting one of these guys."

You can participate in the Betty White challenge by making a monetary donation to local shelters like Nicholas Pet Haven.

Donations of pet food, toys and blankets can also be dropped off at participating shelters.