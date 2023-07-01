All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler names new leader

Desjardins has been an educator for more than 30 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The All Saints Episcopal School Board of Trustees has selected its new head of school after a roughly six-month search.

Dr. Mark D. Desjardins was named the head of school, All Saints announced on Friday. Former Head of School Mike Cobb resigned in May and an interim head was appointed at the time.

“I am deeply impressed with the commitment, passion and dedication of the faculty, staff, parents, students and trustees at All Saints," Desjardins said. “I am thrilled to be joining the All Saints community as the next Head of School. My wife, Maro, and I are very much looking forward to moving to Tyler and engaging in both the All Saints and Tyler community. Our goal is to strengthen existing relationships and create new partnerships in order to help further the mission of this outstanding institution."

Desjardins has been an educator for more than 30 years. He said he was attracted to All Saints because of the school's mission and his own educational and leadership philosophy,

“I find a deep need to be a part of a place where I can add tremendous value and make a discernible difference," he said.

Desjardins said that to “serve is to lead."

“As Heads we are called to be good stewards of the institutions under our care and guidance," he said. "There is no higher calling than using the gifts to make those around us better. There is no act more noble or worthy than to simply be in service to others.”

He and his wife, Maro, have four children, Daphne 29, Chloe 26, Elias 23, and Lucas, 20. She had their granddaughter, Georgia, earlier this year.