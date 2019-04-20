ALTO, Texas — Alto Police Chief Jeremy Jackson says as they are starting to move on to the next phase of helping their citizens. He asks that you not bring any more donations.

If you or your organization have gathered donations, Chief Jackson says to find someone in need inside your community or another to bless as they have been.

Chief Jackson says their next phase will be getting people back inside their home by repairing it or getting people back in new rental homes, or helping people rebuild from the ground up.

However, all the repairs will require money.

If you would like to donate, monetary donations can be made to “Alto Relief Fund” located at BancorpSouth, The River Church, or Alto ISD.

Chief Jackson says 100% of funds will be put back into the Alto Community to people in need.

If any residents are still in need of any donations, contact Alto Missionary Baptist Church, The River Church, or City Hall.

"Once again our hearts are as full as our needs have been meet by many individuals, businesses, and organizations," Chief Jackson said. "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.