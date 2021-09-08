Alto Police Department loses officer to COVID-19

Officer Vasquez had contracted COVID-19 and had a "lengthy struggle" with the virus.

ALTO, Texas — An Alto Police Officer has died after contracting COVID-19, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

"Please keep the Alto Police Department and the family of Alto Police Officer Ryan Vasquez in your thoughts and prayers," the department announced on their Facebook page.

Vasquez had contracted COVID-19 and had a "lengthy struggle" with the virus.