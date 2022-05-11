Missing East Texas man from Rusk County has been found

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: Adrian Tavera has been found.
Rusk County Sheriff's Office is look for a local missing man.
Adrian Tavera is a 67 years old Hispanic male from Rusk County. Tavera is an Alzheimer's patient who is diabetic and has high blood pressure.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black and red plaid pajama pants.
Tavera was seen leaving his residence on 174 FM 348 in Henderson, Texas at about 2:30 p.m. in an unknown direction.
If you have any information about Tavera, contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.