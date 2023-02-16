Officials arrest man with gun outside of Cherokee County Courthouse

Officials said the man has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man with a handgun at the Courthouse this afternoon.

Officials said they were notified of a person with a handgun at the Northside of the Courthouse and they responded by clearing the courthouse square.

While the officials were securing the area, the suspect was arrested after he fled from law enforcement. The man has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said.