Angelina County officials issue burn ban

When areas experience extended periods of hot, dry, windy weather, counties implement bans on outdoor burning as a wildfire prevention tool.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County officials have issued a burn ban for the county.

When areas experience extended periods of hot, dry, windy weather, counties implement bans on outdoor burning as a wildfire prevention tool.

"In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve, the Texas A&M Forest Service says. "When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety."