Azalea & Spring Flower Trail celebrates opening for residents, visitors

TYLER, Texas — Spring is in the air and in Tyler that means the azaleas are on display. "We had a great first weekend for the Azalea Trail. We couldn’t have asked for better weather," said Holli Fourniquet, senior vice president of Visit Tyler. The 2022 Azalea and Spring Flower Trail opened over this past weekend. The annual celebration of the flowering shrub brings over 100,000 people each year to the Rose City.

While many of the buds have already bloomed the plants are still a week or more away from their peak, but there is a bloom update available online.



"If you haven’t been out on the trail and you’re wondering what the blooms look like, go to our website, tylerazaleatrail.com, where we keep up-to-date photos of what the trail is looking like so you can decide when the best time is for you to come out and see the blooms," Fourniquet said.



The 10-mile trails wind through public streets in the center of Tyler and can be driven or walked. The trails officially run through April 10, but the flowers can be observed until they are gone.