TYLER, Texas — In Tyler, welcoming the season of spring means taking a stroll or drive through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.

The longtime tradition brings residents and tourists alike to take in the picturesque beauty along the historic brick streets of Tyler.

The azaleas on the trail typically bloom within a three-week period. This year the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail will officially open from March 25 to April 10.