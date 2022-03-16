Taking to the skies: Groups gather at Lear Park for city's inaugural Kite Festival

"A lot of people are going through hard times right now, so it's awesome to have free events like these for the community to be able to participate."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Melissa Swallow’s 2-year-old son Alexander, who loves being outdoors, trotted behind his mom Wednesday as she tried to get her kite in the air at Lear Park.

The pair picked up a kite upon arriving at the inaugural Longview Kite Festival taking advantage of a limited number of free kites available at the event scheduled during a week that is spring break for many area children.

Sunny skies loomed over groups of people dotting Lear Park for the festival, which included informational booths, food trucks and music from a local DJ.