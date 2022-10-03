Annual Longview PRCA Rodeo to return in April

Tickets for general admission cost $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The 31st annual Longview PRCA Rodeo featuring mechanical bull rides, pony rides and a petting zoo is set for next month.

Hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, the rodeo will be held at 7:30 p.m. on April 8 and 9 at the Longview Rodeo Arena, located at 100 Grand Blvd. beside Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Gates will open each night at 6 p.m. Tickets for general admission cost $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults.

Reserved tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Kids ages 3 to 12 are $5 or children get in free with the purchase of adult ticket and three cans of food for Highway 80 Rescue Mission.

People can start buying tickets online at longviewrodeo.com and there will be tickets at the Will-Call window for pick up. Tickets can also be bought at ABC Auto, Boot Barn and Cavender’s.

Rodeo events include bull riding, bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and calf roping.