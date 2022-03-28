Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair emerges after 2-year hiatus

The Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair is back in Bergfeld Park since the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging with a record number of vendors and visitors.

TYLER, Texas — As the spring heat starts to emerge so does Tyler's annual Azalea Arts & Crafts Fair with a record number of over 80 vendors.

"I’m working with my grandmother who is working this wreath stand behind me," Emma Eckeberger, with Hearts Expressions, said.

Showing that after a pandemic, everyone was ready to get back outside.

"Last fall was the first one and this is the second one since the pandemic, but it's coming back," Craig Becker, owner of About Time Tie Dye, said. "I mean, the people are out and it's good to see."

For many families it was amazing to see the live music and the multiple activities for children that had everyone smiling.

"I think we've kind of had a record crowd," Debbie Isham, special events supervisor for the city of Tyler, said. "Everybody wants to get out and enjoy the sunshine. This event does bring a lot of people to the area that maybe not normally come to Tyler."

It also demonstrated how Tyler's uniqueness is an attraction to everyone in East Texas.

Jerry Sudderth from the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society showed off a special treasure his friend got from the Atlantic coastline.

"Rick today brought his megalodon tooth, which is this is a tooth from a baby megalodon, as big as it is, it's still from a baby," Sudderth said. "This thing would be bigger than a great white is today."

As for the future of the fair, it’s safe to say it won’t be taking another hiatus anytime soon.

"I think everybody has a better attitude now and it's getting out," Becker said. "I think this show will continue to be a success as long as Tyler keeps doing the Azalea Festival and the Rose Festival."