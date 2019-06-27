TYLER, Texas — The Salvation Army in Tyler is collecting supply donations for its back to school drive this summer.

They are collecting school supplies and clothing for children in need before heading back to school.

Captain at The Salvation Army Nicole Parker says the goal is to make kids feel prepared.

"Children that we serve here at the salvation army when they come to us many of them are coming with just their literal belongings on their actual bodies," Parker said. "So they don’t have a whole lot but we’re helping to set them up for success. And by setting them up for success mean that when they walk into the classroom on the first day that they have tools necessary for them to succeed.”

Parker says about 100 children will benefit from this drive.

“Along with that is that they know that there is a community cheering them on behind them saying that you can do this," Parker said. "It doesn’t matter what’s going on in your family’s life right now, but we together as a community are going to rally together to make sure that school is a safe place as a place that you can also come ready to make dreams come true.”

The Salvation Army Tyler Texas

If you would like to donate items you can visit The Salvation Army for a list of supplies needed.

You can also stop by the location at 633 North Broadway Avenue.