TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo’s new baby zebra has a name that will bring some optimism into the world.

Amali, a Grevy’s zebra, was born July 29 at 6:45 a.m. at the zoo. She weighs 82 pounds. Amali means ‘hope’ in Swahili.

Caldwell Zoo staff showcased the moments after birth and her first check-up in a Facebook video on Friday afternoon.