Chapel Hill ISD is making it easier for you to become a bus driver

They need more bus drivers for their 38 routes across the district. But at Chapel Hill, they’re making it easier for you to apply.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Before we know it, the new school year will be here.

But Chapel Hill ISD doesn’t have enough people to help students get to class, but the district is making it easier for people to become bus drivers.

Students get on a bus and have a friendly conversation with their bus driver. Just one of many bus drivers that Chapel Hill ISD is in need of.

"A lack of bus drivers, it hurts the whole district as a whole," said Lerry McCowin, bus driver ands instructor for Chapel Hill ISD.

McCowin said that if they don't have enough bus drivers by the time the school year rolls around, it won’t pack large routes into one bus.

"If it was a small route to some haul routes, and they can fit comfortably and safely, we'll do that," McCowin said. "But if not, then the bus will sit with the kids with a monitor and somebody watching them. [Then] they will come back and get them. And, you know, that's what we're trying to get around."

Chapel Hill ISD said their buses run around 347,000 miles every school year. To put that into perspective that’s a little of 13x around the earth and that calls for a lot of bus drivers.

"We're looking for more bus drivers because we need people that want to change lives [and] make a difference in life. And because we don't have it, it sort of puts a strain on the rest of the drivers," McCowin said.

To ease that strain, Chapel Hill ISD has become a third party testing site. Anyone who wants to become a bus driver can get trained and tested right there.

"And to make the process of getting your license that much easier. You can come to Chapel Hill, we can test you. And you won't be in a line [waiting] because we have slots open," McCowin said. "Make [an] appointment, reserve your slot, come in, get it, and you can [leave]."

Lerry said the biggest reward of being a bus driver is seeing the kids and making personal relationships with them.

"The benefits that we get, basically come from the children... a young lady that I was driving at the end of the year, she gave me a cup with my name on it and [it] says the best bus driver. And then she gave me a card that she wrote in the car that says 'Thank you, Mr. Larry, for driving me to my school safely. Thank you for making me feel safe on the bus. I love riding your bus. You're the best bus driver," McCowin said.

Chapel Hill ISD offers a $500 sign-on bonus for new drivers. The next day for open interviews will be on July 14th.