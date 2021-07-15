UPDATE: Bicyclist struck by semi in Kilgore identified

The accident occurred Monday July 12, at the intersection of SH 42 and Barton Street.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has identified the bicyclist stuck and killed by a semi.

According to police, 73-year-old Julian Rico was severally injured after being struck by a semi at the intersection of SH 42 and Barton Street in Kilgore.

Rico was transported to a Tyler hospital where he later died.

The driver of the semi, 32-year-old Daniel Hatten, was interviewed and released following the initial crash scene investigation, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.