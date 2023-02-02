I ❤ CEREAL: Blue Bell introduces newest ice cream flavor

I ❤ Cereal will be available for sale beginning Feb. 4.

BRENHAM, Texas — If you love cereal for breakfast, raise your hand! If you love ice cream for breakfast, raise both hands!

Blue Bell has introduced their newest flavor, I ❤ Cereal, which will be released on Saturday, Feb. 4 (National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day).

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell general sales manager. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤ Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”

The ice cream will be available in pint size only while supplies last.