Blue Bell introduces new Monster Cookie Dough ice cream

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with the release of their latest flavor that's sure to be a hit.
According to the company, Monster Cookie Dough ice cream arrives in stores beginning July 6.
Blue Bell describes the new flavor as "creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks."
“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”
The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.