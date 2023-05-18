TEXAS GIANTS COLLIDE: Blue Bell introduces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream

Blue Bell describes Dr. Pepper Float as "creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet."

BRENHAM, Texas — If you ask any Texan what two of their favorite "Texas things" are...most of the time, you'll get Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper as your answer.

That's why Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper have come together to create the new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream. It will be in stores Thursday, May 18, across 23 states where Blue Bell is sold.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

Blue Bell says Dr. Pepper Float will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr. Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr. Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr. Pepper.”