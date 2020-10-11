Body found at Lake O' the Pines believed to be missing Kentucky man

No positive identification has yet been confirmed.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — Marion County Sheriff's Office officials believe the body found by a fisherman Monday afternoon at Lake O' the Pines might be the man reported missing in the area just days ago.

Marion County Sheriff David Capps said Monday officials believe the body that has been sent to Dallas for autopsy might be Benjamin H. Cowley, 30, of St. Matthew, Kentucky, but no positive identification has yet been confirmed.

A fisherman near Lake O' the Pines' Johnson Creek area reported finding a body about 4 p.m. on Monday, Capps said.