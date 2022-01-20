Man's body found at local Walmart

The man's identity has not been released, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The body of a man was found at a Tyler Walmart Thursday morning.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officials responded to the Walmart, located at 450 SSE Loop 323, around 8:30 a.m. on a welfare concern.

When police arrived on scene, the found a man dead in a vehicle in parking lot of the store's gas station.

Police say foul play is not suspected.