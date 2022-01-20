Man's body found at local Walmart

TYLER, Texas — The body of a man was found at a Tyler Walmart Thursday morning.
According to the Tyler Police Department, officials responded to the Walmart, located at 450 SSE Loop 323, around 8:30 a.m. on a welfare concern.
When police arrived on scene, the found a man dead in a vehicle in parking lot of the store's gas station.
Police say foul play is not suspected.
The man's identity has not been released, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.
