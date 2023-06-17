Man dead following house fire in Overton

This investigation is still ongoing and if you have any more information call the Overton Police Department at (903) 834-3145.

OVERTON, Texas — The Overton Fire Department received a call at 6:45 a.m. this morning on June 17 about a house fire on Ward Street in Overton.

When fire officials arrived on scene, they reported the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was contained, officials reportedly found a male victim inside the house. He was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Overton Police Department in conjunction with the Rusk County Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal.

Bryan Pool, the Overton Police Chief is asking for the community to provide thoughts and prayers to the victim's family.