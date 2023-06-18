Woman struck by vehicle after being involved in Tyler crash

If anyone has any more information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1090.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department responded to a call on June 17 around 9 p.m. about a woman involved in a single-vehicle wreck.

Moments after being hit, the woman began to walk alongside the Loop 323 between the intersections of Shaw and Robertson Rd. where she was struck by another vehicle.

The vehicle that hit the woman did not stop to see her condition. She was later transported to the UT Health East Texas, according to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.