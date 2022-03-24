Brookshire's in Gilmer giving away bottled water, bags of ice to help storm victims

"Brookshire Grocery Company continues to stand with the individuals affected by the storms," BGC said in a statement.

GILMER, Texas — In an effort to help those affected by the tornadoes and storms, Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving away free cases of bottled water and bags of ice in Gilmer.

The water and ice, which will be available while supplies last, can be picked up Thursday at the Brookshire's, located at 1800 North Wood in Gilmer.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado moved through Upshur County Monday night, causing significant damage to houses and other structures.