Brownsboro ISD calls for $24 million bond for CTE programs, other expansions

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Brownsboro ISD trustees this week called for a $24 million bond election to be held in November for career and technical education additions, an auditorium and other expansions.

The bond election, which will be held on Nov. 8, includes five projects to address aging facilities and increase space for growing CTE programs, the district said on Facebook.

According to the district, the proposed bond was planned after school officials received input in May from a facilities planning committee and community members.

These initiatives, if approved, would include:

CTE health science addition of two classrooms/labs to replace current portable buildings at the high school

CTE agriculture renovation of current storage area into classroom lab space, addition of a multipurpose/wet lab space and addition of storage area

Expansion of junior high cafeteria (an extra 150 seats)

Resurfacing track, field track and related field event improvements

Auditorium with dance practice space that will also be a banquet space for the district and community

The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11, and early voting will be from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 at Faith Baptist Church in Brownsboro and First United Methodist Church in Chandler.