Bullard High pampers pups through dog grooming

'Shampoochies' is a part of Bullard's small animal management program.

BULLARD, Texas — Imagine getting to spend two class periods a day giving dogs the ultimate spa experience.

That's what Bullard High School is doing with 'Shampoochies', a student-run dog grooming service through the district's small animal management program.

Students in the program gain experience and learn how to groom dogs owned by Bullard ISD employees, which is part of Bullard's veterinary course. From shampooing and nail clipping to blow drying and combing, these pooches are fully pampered free of charge.

Jamie Dildine, who is the agricultural science teacher at Bullard High School, has noticed a growth since they began grooming dogs last fall.

"We've started this about four years ago, and we're trying to get it rolling. And we just started watching dogs last year, and got our foot in the game and the classes just keep getting bigger and bigger," Dildine said.

Taking part in dog grooming isn't a given though; students have to take principles of agriculture and small animal management as prerequisite courses in preparation for the senior level class where they will earn a level one vet technician certificate by graduation.

Madison Vaughn, who is a senior in the program, is getting hands-on training in this class and in her part-time job at the Paw Spot Pet Resort in Gresham. She said that after she earns her certification, she wants to further her education in college and hopes to open up her own veterinary practice in the future.

"Being in this class really helps being able to learn how to groom before I went and applied for the job, how to care for the dogs and how to work with them in different environments," Vaughn said. "What I hope to get out of this program is just being able to continue to be as good as I am now as I am in the program to be able to still accomplish the goals and move further up. Maybe own my own vet clinic one day."