Bureau of Land Management to host wild horse, burro adoption event in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day event in Lufkin where 120 horses and burros will be up for adoption this Friday and Saturday.

The event will be at the CMC Barn 1 at the Angelina County Expo in Lufkin beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Adoptions will be Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

BLM is offering up to $1,000 to people who adopt an untrained animal at the Lufkin event to help every horse and burro find a good home. Animals at this event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west, according to the agency's announcement.

The news release said BLM periodically removes extra animals from the range to "maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources." BLM has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes in the U.S.

Qualifications to adopt these animals include:

Be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.

Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements: Adult horses - 6 feet Yearlings - 5 feet Burros - 4.5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.