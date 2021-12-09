x
Longview Animal Control helps loose zebra, 12 donkeys back home

The Longview Animal Control documented the chase to corral the thirteen equines on their Facebook page.
Credit: Longview Animal Control

LONGVIEW, Texas — "Some calls just have to make you smile and shake your head a little," the Longview Animal Control wrote on their Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 9 after getting an odd report. 

A call came in about loose livestock: a dozen donkeys accompanied by, surprisingly, a zebra.

The Longview Animal Control documented the chase to corral the thirteen equines on their Facebook page.

With help from a couple of Longview residents and the Longview Police Department, they were able to quickly get them back where they belong.  

