Longview Animal Control helps loose zebra, 12 donkeys back home

The Longview Animal Control documented the chase to corral the thirteen equines on their Facebook page.

LONGVIEW, Texas — "Some calls just have to make you smile and shake your head a little," the Longview Animal Control wrote on their Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 9 after getting an odd report.

A call came in about loose livestock: a dozen donkeys accompanied by, surprisingly, a zebra.

The Longview Animal Control documented the chase to corral the thirteen equines on their Facebook page.