TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council approved an ordinance amending Tyler City Code Chapter 6 by updating and amending the outdoor burning provisions in the 2015 International Fire Code as well as adopting a new Outdoor Burning Permit and Fee.
The amendment keeps the general prohibition for no outdoor burning inside City limits, but allows for more exceptions:
- Owners who reside on individual lots two acres or larger may burn trees, brush and other plant growth on said lots if for purposes of maintenance or land clearing only and not for purposes of residential or commercial development, and if materials to be burned are generated solely on such property. Other materials, including household garbage, individual piles of leaves or grass, and commercial wastes, shall not be burned.
- Clean-up is necessitated by a violent weather event when no practicable alternative to burning exists.
- Owners of property ten acres or larger to burn trees, brush, and other plant growth on said property for pre-development purposes, to include Right-of-Way clearing, utility installation and mass grading. Materials to be burned must be generated solely on such property and may not include household garbage. Prior to burning, a permit must be obtained from the Fire Marshal’s Office, and all requirements specified on the permit, including fees and notification, must be adhered to and met.
- Keeps current provisions related to TCEQ requirements, Ozone Action Days and Complaints, but makes them separate provisions rather than Exceptions.
A permit application fee is being established for the outdoor burning permit application. City Code Section 6-127 will include an additional permit fee of $1,000 for seven days, with an additional $150 each day after. On Jan. 24, 2018, the Tyler City Council adopted Ordinance No. 0-2018-16, which adopted the 2015 Edition of the International Fire Prevention Code in City Code Section 6-122, along with specific amendments in City Code Section 6-123. This is one of the standard technical codes that is used nationwide and is one of several of the international codes adopted by the City of Tyler.