A permit application fee is being established for the outdoor burning permit application. City Code Section 6-127 will include an additional permit fee of $1,000 for seven days, with an additional $150 each day after. On Jan. 24, 2018, the Tyler City Council adopted Ordinance No. 0-2018-16, which adopted the 2015 Edition of the International Fire Prevention Code in City Code Section 6-122, along with specific amendments in City Code Section 6-123. This is one of the standard technical codes that is used nationwide and is one of several of the international codes adopted by the City of Tyler.