Cace Kitchen moving back to original Johnny Cace's location in downtown Longview

While there’s no firm move date set at this time, Chelsea Cace said she and her mother, Cathy Cace, have expanded the reach of their business.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Growth is taking The Cace Kitchen right back where the legendary Longview culinary family started — to the building where Johnny Cace’s opened in 1949 at the southeast corner of Green and Tyler streets.

While there’s no firm move date set at this time, Chelsea Cace said she and her mother, Cathy Cace, have expanded the reach of their business, The Cace Kitchen, since mid-2020.

“We have outgrown our location a little bit,” Chelsea Cace said. “I don’t know a timeline really, but hopefully before the end of the year we’ll be moving to the building that Johnny Cace’s started at.”

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.