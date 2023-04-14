Caldwell Zoo in Tyler needs help naming one of its new baby animals

Those interested in giving their input can go to the zoo's Facebook page and leave a comment on the post. People can also cast their votes on the zoo's Instagram.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo needs your help!

The Tyler zoo recently welcomed a baby kudu, a species of antelope that are native to parts of Africa.

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, the zoo is asking the public to choose between four names: Chandler, Joey, Remy or Ramsey. Those interested in giving their input can go to the Caldwell Zoo Facebook page and leave a comment on the post.

People can also cast their votes on Caldwell Zoo Instagram account.

"Make sure to share with the other animal lovers in your life," the post read.

According to African Wildlife Foundation, the greater and lesser kudu are both native to Africa and they have stripes and spots on the body. Most of them have a chevron of white hair between the eyes.

The males have long, spiral horns. The greater kudu's horns can grow to around 6 feet and make graceful twists, the AWF website states. The female greater kudus are noticeably smaller than the males.

The African Wildlife Foundation describes kudus as peaceful rulers. They have coats that can camouflage them from predators and they love to feast on fruits.