Caldwell Zoo’s biggest boys celebrate 11th birthday

TYLER, Texas — Elephants Mac and Emanti, the two biggest boys at the Caldwell Zoo, celebrated their 11th birthday in style on Saturday. The massive duo were treated to a dip in the pool and an elephant-sized birthday cake.

Guests got to enjoy elephant paintings done live by 43-year-old elephant Tanya, special treats in the café and unique elephant-themed gifts.

The birthday boys and half brothers were born in San Diego as part of the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park elephant breeding program.

Caldwell Zoo Brand Director Paul Swen said one reason for the massive celebration was the elephants' huge fan base but the two-day birthday event that concludes on Sunday also helped bring awareness to the species.