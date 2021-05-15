Mosquitoes return to East Texas in droves

With their return comes the chance for mosquito-borne viruses. Here are some tips on keeping the mosquito population low and yourself safe:

TYLER, Texas — With so many other problems going on in the world, one of East Texas’ rites of spring may have fallen under the radar: the return of mosquitos.

Danny Snell, the owner of East Texas Mosquito and Pest Control, has said customers are asking them to get a jump start on exterminating.

Snell said that they thought February's winter storm might have culled the mosquito population, but "on the contrary, it’s been a much heavier start than we anticipated."

"The significant amount of rain over the last few weeks has led to a lot of standing water which is a perfect place for the mosquitoes to lay their larva," Snell said.

But the winter storm did affect one mosquito behavior: their prey.

The winter storm killed smaller, wilder animals mosquitoes will latch onto, so now they've shifted their focus, and their bites, to humans.

"Most of my customers say the humans are getting all of the mosquito bites this year," Snell said. "It’s really gotten bad quickly."

Snell's company has focused on spraying for mosquitoes in foliage, where the insects tend to lay their larva. But that protection only lasts around 21 days.

"Their (mosquitoes) lifespan is not all that long, but they breed prolifically," Snell said.

Aside from being pesky, mosquitoes can carry serious health risks; diseases like West Nile, Zika virus and multiple variations of encephalitis can all be transmitted through a mosquito bite.

By spraying the foliage around a residence, Snell's company is able to create a "barrier" against the insect. Mosquitoes can still enter, but when they land on any plants, the pesticide kills them.

Snell wants to remind East Texas residents that they too can do their part to keep the mosquito population down and themselves safe.