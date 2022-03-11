CampV provides service dog training for East Texas veterans

TYLER, Texas — CampV has enlisted the help of dog trainer Judy Parsons to offer a first-of-its-kind service dog training program for veterans across East Texas.
The five-week class, which began last month, meets every Wednesday, and features curriculum based on the skills needed to pass the Public Access Test.
Students are required to keep a training log, and within five weeks they must complete 100 hours of training. At least 30 hours must take place in public environments, according to Parsons.
