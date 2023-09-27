Canton resident to be featured in Emerging Artists Ceramics Exhibit

“I am also so grateful for this opportunity to have my work shown with my professor, peers and other emerging artists,” Everitt said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Canton resident and Master of Arts in studio degree candidate at The University of Texas at Tyler student, Emily Everitt, was recently featured in the Emerging Artist 2023 Ceramics Exhibition.

Hosted by Lee College, this event highlights a few talented students artwork for the community to observe.

The exhibit features the work of ceramic faculty across the state along with one or two of their most promising students working in clay.

“UT Tyler student work has been featured in this exhibition for the past 15 years,” said UT Tyler professor of studio art and department chair Merrie Wright, whose work is also featured.

This year's exhibit will be sponsored by CAMEO and will run through Oct. 21.

Everitt is expected to graduate with a UT Tyler Master of Arts and Master of Fine Art in studio art in fall 2025.