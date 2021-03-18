GRAPHIC: FBI releases videos hoping to identify 'most violent' suspects during US Capitol riot

If you have witnessed unlawful violent action — or have any information about the cases — you are urged to contact the FBI.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, they released 10 videos in hopes of identifying individuals involved in the violence.

WARNING: The below videos are graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

Texans who have been arrested in connection with the insurrection are as follows:

Daniel Adams

Larry Brock

Nolan Cooke

Jenny Cudd

Nicholas Decarlo

Anthime Gionet

Daniel Goodwyn

Christopher Grider

Alex Harkrider

Jason Hyland

Matthew Mazzocco

Garrett Miller

Ryan Nichols

Tam Pham

Guy Reffitt

Eliel Rosa

Katherine Schwab

Troy Smocks

James Uptmore

"We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities," the FBI said in a statement.

If you have witnessed unlawful violent action — or have any information about the cases — you are urged to contact the FBI.

You can call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation, or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

On Wednesday, three Texas Congressmen voted against a resolution honoring the U.S. Capitol Police for their efforts to protect members of both chambers during the insurrection, the Texas Tribune reports.

The bipartisan resolution passed 413-12.

Republican U.S. Reps. Michael Cloud of Victoria, Louie Gohmert of Tyler and Lance Gooden of Terrell voted against a resolution that awarded Congressional Gold Medals — the legislative chamber's "highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions" — to members of the Capitol police force.