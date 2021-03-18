GRAPHIC: FBI releases videos hoping to identify 'most violent' suspects during US Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
On Thursday, they released 10 videos in hopes of identifying individuals involved in the violence.
WARNING: The below videos are graphic and viewer discretion is advised.
Texans who have been arrested in connection with the insurrection are as follows:
- Daniel Adams
- Larry Brock
- Nolan Cooke
- Jenny Cudd
- Nicholas Decarlo
- Anthime Gionet
- Daniel Goodwyn
- Christopher Grider
- Alex Harkrider
- Jason Hyland
- Matthew Mazzocco
- Garrett Miller
- Ryan Nichols
- Tam Pham
- Guy Reffitt
- Eliel Rosa
- Katherine Schwab
- Troy Smocks
- James Uptmore
"We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities," the FBI said in a statement.
If you have witnessed unlawful violent action — or have any information about the cases — you are urged to contact the FBI.
You can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation, or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
On Wednesday, three Texas Congressmen voted against a resolution honoring the U.S. Capitol Police for their efforts to protect members of both chambers during the insurrection, the Texas Tribune reports.
The bipartisan resolution passed 413-12.
Republican U.S. Reps. Michael Cloud of Victoria, Louie Gohmert of Tyler and Lance Gooden of Terrell voted against a resolution that awarded Congressional Gold Medals — the legislative chamber's "highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions" — to members of the Capitol police force.
A Politico report stated that Congressional Trump allies tried "to scrub references to the insurrection" from the resolution.
