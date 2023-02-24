POLICE: Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin

The occupants escaped the vehicle safely and no injuries were reported.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a car that was on a test drive caught fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 1 p.m., officials were called to a report of a vehicle fire in the 500 block of N. Timberland Dr.

When firefighters and officers arrived on scene, they spotted a Ford sedan with flames coming from the hood and undercarriage. The fire was quickly extinguished as officers provided traffic control.

The car’s two occupants told officers as they were test driving the car, they noticed smoke coming from the air vents.

"They stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of In N Out Daiquiri at 500 N. Timberland Dr. and flames quickly overtook the vehicle," police said.